Forseti, Stormy Ocean, Shan E Azeem, Pinnacle Point and Mark One shine

Forseti, Stormy Ocean, Shan E Azeem, Pinnacle Point and Mark One shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 10).

Inner sand: 600m: John Connor (Antony) 40. Pleased. Inyouwebelieve (Mallikarjun) 39.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Donna Bella (rb) 1-8, 600/40.5. Worked well. Nikolina (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Mighty Zo (S. Shareef) 1-8, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand: 600m: Blues Ballad (S. Shareef) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Roman Power (S. Shareef) 44. Note. Solid Power (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. Super Kind (rb) 44.5. Easy. Douglas (Antony) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Capriati (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Pinnacle Point (Antony) 1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Exalted Dream (P. Mani) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Beautiful (Hasib A) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Mark One (Antony) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Aldgate (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Forseti (Ashok) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Balor (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Note.

1400m: Adjustment (Akram) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Tignanello (rb), Santorino (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They finished together.

1600m: Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand — Oct 7: 1200m: Mystic Eye (Tauseef) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Granpar (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (Darshan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display.