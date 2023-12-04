Forseti, Knotty Legend, Ascoval and Shamrock shine

December 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

BENGALURU

Forseti, Knotty Legend, Ascoval and Shamrock shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec 4).

Inner sand: 1000m: Leather Back (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. Shaped well.

1200m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Shamrock (Suraj) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. In fine nick.

1400m: Forseti (Antony) 1-35, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 600m: Ascoval (Arvind K) 41.5. Impressed.

1000m: Southern Power (Salman K) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Knotty Legend (Antony), Walvis Bay (Indrajeet) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Pneuma (Girish) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Maintains form. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand - Dec 3: 1000m: Shabelle (Rayan) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Agnostic (Darshan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. A fine display.

Outer sand: 600m: Royal Mysore (Girish) 44. Moved well. Pneuma (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Ruling Dynasty (S. Shareef) 1-10.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Aunt Dottie) (Shreyas), Balmoral (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former showed out. Sand Castle (rb), Sea Blush (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Aherne (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Worked well.

