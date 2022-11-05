Forseti, Inyouwebelieve, Aldgate, Sofiya, Angel Bliss and Never Give In excel

BENGALURU:
November 05, 2022 18:15 IST

Forseti, Inyouwebelieve, Aldgate, Sofiya, Angel Bliss and Never Give In excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 5).

Inner sand:

1000m: Prince Abir (Darshan) 1-7, 600/39. Impressed.

1200m: Yukan (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Kensington Court (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. In fine condition, note.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (Prabhakaran), Quevega (P. Mani) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Crosswater (Antony), Estefania (S. John) 45.5. They moved freely. Burning Arrow (P. Mani), Silent Trigger (Prabhakaran) 45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Tignanello (A. Chavan), Aquamatic (rb) 45. They moved on the bit.

1000m: My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Hope Island (Antony) 1-14, 600/44. Pleased. Sir Tristan (S. John), Rad Cliff (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Never Give In (S. John), Czar (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Super Kind (Srinath) 1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. Ricardo (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Almanach (Srinath) 1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Sedulous) (Salman K), a 2-y-o (Dali - Calliope) (S. Shareef) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. They finished together.

1200m: Contador (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Pleased. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Vadarousse) (Likith), Listen To Me (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former shaped well. Riveting (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Pleased. Emma (Likith) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved well. Montelena (Rozario) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Inyouwebelieve (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A good display. Forseti (Srinath) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. Moved fluently. Estella (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well. Empress Bella (Naveen K) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Note. Flying Quest (rb), First Royalist (Naveen K) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Blues Balled (S. Shareef) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. An impressive pair. Aldgate (Srinath) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. Baltimore (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Rapidus (Darshan) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved nicely. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Triumphant (Srinath) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Strode out well. Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine condition, note. Arrowette (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand — Nov 4:

600m: Benediction (rb) 43.5. Moved well. Chinky Pinky (Antony) 46. Easy. Sofiya (Shreyas) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: Ripple N Storm (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Red Lucifer (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Ring Master (Indrajeet) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Shaped well.

1400m: Silver Canyon (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up.

