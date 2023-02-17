ADVERTISEMENT

Forseti, Cyrenius, Shabelle, Santorino, Siege Perilous and White Roses please

February 17, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Forseti, Cyrenius, Shabelle, Santorino, Siege Perilous and White Roses pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb 17).

Inner sand: 1000m: Lady Godiva (Girish) 1-8.5, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand: 600m: Emeraldo (S.K. Paswan) 46. Easy. Star Admiral (Bhawani S) 43. Shaped well.

1000m: Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-14, 600/42. Moved impressively. White Roses (Darshan) 1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Adjustment (Akram) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved freely. Forseti (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Powerfull Princess (Tousif K), Art Gallery (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Latter finished five lengths ahead. Fast Pace (P.S. Chouhan) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Shabelle (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine condition. Silver Canyon (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Santorino (Rozario) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Arrowette (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Atomatic (Salman K), Kulsum (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cyrenius (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

