Forever well-prepped to deliver in the feature event

August 26, 2023 12:30 am | Updated August 25, 2023 05:59 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Deepesh Narredu’s Forever, who is in good shape, should score over her rivals in the Western India Race Horse Owners Association Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Aug. 26) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. AMOROUS KNIGHT PLATE (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Zarak (4) Neeraj 59, 2. Gangster (2) T.S. Jodha 58, 3. Kiefer (3) Mustakim 54.5 and 4. Sea The Sun (1) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. SEA THE SUN.

2. INDIAN ASSOCIATION OF EQUINE PRACTITIONERS TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Art Collector (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Blue Eyed Boy (8) S. Kamble 56, 3. Fremont (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 4. Scorcese (4) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Sovereign Grey (7) H.M. Akshay 56, 6. Armoury (6) Yash Narredu 54.5, 7. Moonlight Kiss (1) Mustakim 54.5, 8. Street Sense (5) Vivek G 54.5, 9. Swarovski (9) Bhawani 54.5 and 10. Tee Tee Dee (10) M.S. Deora 54.5.

1. ARMOURY, 2. MOONLIGHT KISS, 3. ART COLLECTOR

3. WESTERN INDIA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. Coeur De Lion (1) Mustakim 59.5, 2. Forever (2) Yash Narredu 59, 3. Giant Star (8) S.J. Sunil 58.5, 4. Windermere (3) S.G. Prasad 56.5, 5. Ashwa Magadheera (5) Merchant 54, 6. Flaming Lamborgini (6) C.S. Jodha 52.5, 7. Great Guns (7) Vivek G 51.5 and 8. Rambler (4) Zeeshan 49.5.

1. FOREVER, 2. COEUR DE LION, 3. GREAT GUNS

4. INDIAN ASSOCIATION OF EQUINE PRACTITIONERS TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Axis (9) J. Chinoy 56, 2. Into The Storm (2) S. Kamble 56, 3. Rising Power (4) Aniket 56, 4. Wanderlust (8) K. Nazil 56, 5. Zarafat (1) M.S. Deora 56, 6. Ariyana Star (3) H. Gore 54.5, 7. Enchanting Empress (5) V. Bunde 54.5, 8. Goddess Of Dawn (10) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Malet Spring (7) H.M. Akshay 54.5, 10. Neilina (11) Zervan 54.5 and 11. Ricochet (6) T.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. GODDESS OF DAWN, 2. INTO THE STORM, 3. ZARAFAT

5. WESTERN INDIA TRAINERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Cipher (13) Aniket 59, 2. Ginsburg (9) Peter 59, 3. Jetfire (8) Parmar 59, 4. Aries (—) , 5. Northern Singer (10) Mustakim 57.5, 6. Commandment (7) Trevor 57, 7. Ocean Of God (6) T.S. Jodha 57, 8. Monarchy (3) K. Nazil 56, 9. Demetrius (11) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 10. Animous (12) S.G. Prasad 55, 11. Intense Belief (2) Akshay Kumar 53, 12. Blazing Bay (5) V. Bunde 51.5 and 13. Walshy (1) H. Gore 51.5.

1. MONARCHY, 2. COMMANDMENT, 3. JETFIRE

6. JOCKEYS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Pyrrhus (3) Neeraj 60.5, 2. Banksy (8) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Lord Fenicia (2) Yash Narredu 57, 4. Attained (1) Trevor 56.5, 5. Galway Bay (4) S.J. Sunil 56.5, 6. Hagibis (6) Shelar 55, 7. Tyrone Black (7) J. Chinoy 55, 8. Whatsinaname (5) Parmar 53 and 9. Blue’s Pride (9) T.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. ATTAINED, 2. PYRRHUS, 3. TYRONE BLACK

Day’s Best: SEA THE SUN

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

