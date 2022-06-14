Forever Together, Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Cyrenius and Balor excel

June 14, 2022 17:52 IST

June 14, 2022 17:52 IST

Forever Together, Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Cyrenius, and Balor excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Twilight Moon (Asbar), Kallu Sakkare (Chetan K) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Oxytocin (Asbar), Bellissimo (Chetan K) 1-10, 600/39.5. A fit pair. Step To Destiny (Asbar), Force Weather (Chetan K) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead, note. Divine Masculine (Rajesh K) 1-8, 600/39. Impressed. Scarlet Ibis (Chetan K), Super Veloce (Asbar) 1-8.5, 600/39. A notable pair.

1200m: Romero (rb), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. They pleased. Crown Consort (Suraj), Eternal Princess (Yash) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. They moved impressively. Polished Girl (Suraj), Golden Ring (Yash) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.

Outer sand:600m: Vanguard (Dhebe) 45. Moved freely. Victory Parade (Dasharth) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Silver Dew (Dashrath) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Balor (Oliver) 1-10.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Stormy Ocean (Oliver) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Star Glory (Gnaneshwar) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-10, 600/42. A good display. Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. King Pompous (Nikil N), Mighty Punch (Rayan) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-11, 600/41.5. In fine shape. Panama (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/42. Worked well. Wonderful (Yash), See My Heels (Shinde) 1-14, 600/44. They finished together. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen), Star Domination (Nikil N) 1-16, 600/43. They shaped well. Mount View (A. Prakash) 1-15, 600/42. In fine trim. Memoritor (Chetan K), Knotty City (Asbar) 1-13.5, 600/43. They moved fluently.

1200m: Rhapsody In Green (Sandesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Roudy (Sandesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Dragon’s Gold (Oliver) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Retains form. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Shamrock (Yash), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Former pleased. Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Serdar (Bhawani S), Lord Vader (A. Prakash) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Kulsum (rb), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Star Comet (A. Imran) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Southern Dynasty (A. Imran), Stellar Gold (Bhawani S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Turkoman (Ranjeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Fortunatus (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Peridot (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Mighty Swallow (Ranjeet) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Banksy (Sandesh) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Klimt (Sandesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Maintains form. Marco Polo (rb) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Windstorm (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Fictioneer (Vishal) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Note. Defining Power (Rajesh K), Mystical Merkabah (rb) 1-46,1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ripple N Storm (Asbar) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1600m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Capriate (S. John) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Double Vision (Darshan), Fair Counsel (Saqlain) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. King Of War (G. Vivek), Smart and Beautiful (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 45. Former showed out. Happy Time (Mark) 1-28, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Augusto (rb), Sucre (Anjar) 1-27, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Bentayga (Rozario), Activated (P. Surya) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Solid Power (Salman K), Agera (Arul) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished a distance ahead. High Opinion (rb), Star Citizen (A. Fazal) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished well ahead. The Athabasca (P. Siddaraju), The Republic Power (Arvind K), The Sound Of Magic (Ramesh K) 1-34, (1,200-600) 47. They jumped out well. Brahmastram (Dhanu S), First Royalist (Shreyas) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They finished together. Cameleons Image (Chetan G) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Took a smart jump. Douglas (Gaurav S), Bimaran Casket (Nikil N) 1-26, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mystic Eye (Akshay K), Indian Pharaoh (Arvind K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished a distance ahead.