Forever Together, Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Cyrenius and Balor excel
Forever Together, Ashwa Magadheera, Serdar, Cyrenius, and Balor excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 14).
Inner sand:
600m: Twilight Moon (Asbar), Kallu Sakkare (Chetan K) 39.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1000m: Oxytocin (Asbar), Bellissimo (Chetan K) 1-10, 600/39.5. A fit pair. Step To Destiny (Asbar), Force Weather (Chetan K) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead, note. Divine Masculine (Rajesh K) 1-8, 600/39. Impressed. Scarlet Ibis (Chetan K), Super Veloce (Asbar) 1-8.5, 600/39. A notable pair.
1200m: Romero (rb), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. They pleased. Crown Consort (Suraj), Eternal Princess (Yash) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. They moved impressively. Polished Girl (Suraj), Golden Ring (Yash) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead.
Outer sand:600m: Vanguard (Dhebe) 45. Moved freely. Victory Parade (Dasharth) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Silver Dew (Dashrath) 44. Moved well.
1000m: Balor (Oliver) 1-10.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Stormy Ocean (Oliver) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Star Glory (Gnaneshwar) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-10, 600/42. A good display. Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. King Pompous (Nikil N), Mighty Punch (Rayan) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-11, 600/41.5. In fine shape. Panama (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/42. Worked well. Wonderful (Yash), See My Heels (Shinde) 1-14, 600/44. They finished together. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen), Star Domination (Nikil N) 1-16, 600/43. They shaped well. Mount View (A. Prakash) 1-15, 600/42. In fine trim. Memoritor (Chetan K), Knotty City (Asbar) 1-13.5, 600/43. They moved fluently.
1200m: Rhapsody In Green (Sandesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Roudy (Sandesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Dragon’s Gold (Oliver) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Retains form. Silver Canyon (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Shamrock (Yash), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Former pleased. Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Serdar (Bhawani S), Lord Vader (A. Prakash) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Kulsum (rb), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Star Comet (A. Imran) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Southern Dynasty (A. Imran), Stellar Gold (Bhawani S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Turkoman (Ranjeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Fortunatus (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Peridot (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well.
1400m: Mighty Swallow (Ranjeet) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Banksy (Sandesh) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Klimt (Sandesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Worked impressively. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Maintains form. Marco Polo (rb) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Windstorm (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Fictioneer (Vishal) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Note. Defining Power (Rajesh K), Mystical Merkabah (rb) 1-46,1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ripple N Storm (Asbar) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.
1600m: Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Gate practice — inner sand:
1200m: Capriate (S. John) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Double Vision (Darshan), Fair Counsel (Saqlain) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. King Of War (G. Vivek), Smart and Beautiful (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 45. Former showed out. Happy Time (Mark) 1-28, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Augusto (rb), Sucre (Anjar) 1-27, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Bentayga (Rozario), Activated (P. Surya) 1-25, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Solid Power (Salman K), Agera (Arul) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished a distance ahead. High Opinion (rb), Star Citizen (A. Fazal) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished well ahead. The Athabasca (P. Siddaraju), The Republic Power (Arvind K), The Sound Of Magic (Ramesh K) 1-34, (1,200-600) 47. They jumped out well. Brahmastram (Dhanu S), First Royalist (Shreyas) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They finished together. Cameleons Image (Chetan G) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Took a smart jump. Douglas (Gaurav S), Bimaran Casket (Nikil N) 1-26, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mystic Eye (Akshay K), Indian Pharaoh (Arvind K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished a distance ahead.
