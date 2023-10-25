HamberMenu
Forever, Mystic Zlatan, Grandiose and Air Marshall work well

October 25, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Forever, Mystic Zlatan, Grandiose and Air Marshall worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 25).

Outer sand:

600m: Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 44.5. Happiness (rb), a 2-y-o (Dali - Real Queen) (rb) 45.

800m: Call Me (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Wolf Creek (S.J. Moulin) 59, 600/44.5. Handy. Sierra Dela Plata (S.J. Moulin) 59, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (rb), Clockwise (Inayat) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy and level. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Fairy Fantasy) (rb), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-16, 800/58, 600/43. They finished together. Presidential (Hindu Singh) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43. In fine shape. Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar), Forever (Yash Narredu) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/42. Latter started five lengths behind and finished half a length ahead. Slainte (S.J. Moulin) 1-17.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (Inayat) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. In fine shape. Imperial Power (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Urged. Queen Anula (rb) 41.5. Pushed. Bohemian Star (rb) 45.5.

800m: A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) (M. Bhaskar), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Multistar) (S. Imran) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Sunday Warrior (rb) 57, 600/42. Moved well. Cloud Jumper (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Constant Variable (Koshi Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Cold Pursuit (Koshi Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Urged. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Proposed (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Air Marshall (R. Manish) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Perfect Blend (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Grey Beauty (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Blue Sapphire (K.V. Baskar) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Fit. Gingersnap (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Handy. Bomber Jet (rb), Autumn Shower (R. Manish) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. They finished together.

