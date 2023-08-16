ADVERTISEMENT

Forever and Falsetto catch the eye

August 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Forever and Falsetto caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 16) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Arcana (Aniket) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Time And Tide (Gagandeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Star Gallery (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Dalasan (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Forever (Yash) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Magnanimous (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Friends First (P. Vinod) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Wild Spirit (Aniket), Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Falsetto (Zeeshan), Scorcese (rb) and Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Falsetto, who finished six lengths in front, was the pick. She Is On Fire (Zervan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Flying Halo (V. Bunde), Enchanting Empress (Saba) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Pair level. Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Moved freely. Lion King (rb), Candescent Star (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Former jumped out well while the latter stood planted in the stalls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US