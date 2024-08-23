Forest Fragrance, Galahad, Klimt and Desert Goddess impress

Forest Fragrance, Galahad, Klimt and Desert Goddess impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 23).

Inner sand: 1200m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand: 600m: Bharat (B.R. Kumar) 43. Shaped well.

1000m: Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-15, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Klimt (P. Vikram), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 600/42. They pleased. Magnus (Salman K) 1-16, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Slice Of Luck (Koshi K), Feel Of Hope (Faizan) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/44. Note. Anzac Parade (S.K. Paswan), Astro (Tousif) 1-16, 600/44. They strode out well. Treasure Chest (Tousif) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Lady Invictus (Tousif) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved well. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine nick. Aquastic (Indrajeet), Basilica (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Forest Fragrance (rb), Go For The Moon (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Former impressed. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1600m: Dyf (Shreyas) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Pissarro (Darshan) 1-57, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray.

