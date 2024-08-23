GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Fragrance, Galahad, Klimt and Desert Goddess impress

Published - August 23, 2024 05:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Forest Fragrance, Galahad, Klimt and Desert Goddess impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 23).

Inner sand: 1200m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand: 600m: Bharat (B.R. Kumar) 43. Shaped well.

1000m: Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-15, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Klimt (P. Vikram), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 600/42. They pleased. Magnus (Salman K) 1-16, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Slice Of Luck (Koshi K), Feel Of Hope (Faizan) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-14, 600/44. Note. Anzac Parade (S.K. Paswan), Astro (Tousif) 1-16, 600/44. They strode out well. Treasure Chest (Tousif) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Lady Invictus (Tousif) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved well. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine nick. Aquastic (Indrajeet), Basilica (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Forest Fragrance (rb), Go For The Moon (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Former impressed. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1600m: Dyf (Shreyas) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Pissarro (Darshan) 1-57, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. The Grey Geranium (M. Naveen) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.