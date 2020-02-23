Forest Flame wins feature event

Mumbai

23 February 2020 21:21 IST

Forest Flame (David Egan up) scored a hat-trick by winning the Poonawalla Breeders’ Multi-Million (Gr. 1), the richest juvenile race of the country, here on Sunday (Feb. 23) evening.

The winner is owned by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Suleiman S. Attaollahi trains the winner.

Forest Flame (Leitir Mor-Memory Bay), who was kept in fourth position by Egan till the home stretch, came with a spirited challenge on the outside to beat Golden Oaks in the last 100m by one and a quarter length. The Poonawalla Stud Farms stole the limelight as first three placings of PBMM were from their farm.

The Yohan Poonawalla ‘Clash Of Titans’ was won by the Foreign Jockeys’ team by scoring 63 points and jockey Egan was the champion jockey of the day with 55 points. Egan rode three winners of the day.

S.K. Sunderji won the Trainers’ Championship by scoring 55 points.

1. KUMAR R DALAL GOLD TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: SILVER FLAMES (David Egan) 1, Gazino (Chouhan) 2, Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 3 and Texas Gold (Nazil) 4. Nose, 2-1/2, 2-1/4. 1m 11.62s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 18, FP. 23, Q: 21, Tanala: 182 and 107. Favourite: Silver Flames. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, M/s. Solomon F. Sopher, Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff & K. Dadachanji. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

2. MYSTICAL CUP (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FANFARE (Nicky Makcay) 1, Rogue One (Kaviraj) 2, Jager Bomb (Neeraj) 3 and Sir Ramon (Parmar) 4. Not run: Gold Medalist. 3, 8-1/2, 2-1/2. 2m 37.80s. ₹20 (w), 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 51, Q: 42, Tanala: 86 and 28. Favourite: Fanfare. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vaccha. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD MILLION (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: JOAQUIN (Sandesh) 1, Market King (Neeraj) 2, Circle Of Love (David Egan) 3 and Pepper (Nicky Mackay) 4. 1-1/2, 4, 1-1/2. 1m 11.29s. ₹79 (w), 13, 13 and 50 (p). SHP: 44, EXW: 30,777, EXP: 2,258, FP: 215, Q: 129, Tanala: 5,932 and 3,178. Favourite: El Capitan. Owners: Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manav H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

4. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr.1) (1,400m), 3-y-o only: FOREST FLAME (Leitir Mor-Memory Bay) (David Egan) 1, Golden Oaks (Leitir Mor-Messalina) (David Allan) 2, Lombardy (Leitir Mor–Lombardia) (Sandesh) 3 and Air Blast (Air Support-Sabre Dance) (Nicky Mackay) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/2, 2-1/2. 1m 22.25s. ₹16 (w), 10, 19 and 24 (p). SHP: 40, EXW: 2,382, EXP: 543, FP: 68, Q: 35, Tanala: 463 and 272. Favourite: Forest Flame. Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

5. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MAKHTOOB (C.S. Jodha) 1, Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 2, Golden Hind (Kaviraj) 3 and Rainbow Trout (Trevor) 4. Hd, Hd, 1-3/4. 1m 23.56s. ₹232 (w), 33, 16 and 19 (p). SHP: 42, EXW: 39,277, EXP: 900, FP: 1,963, Q: 742, Tanala: 14,569 and 12,487. Favourite: Sultan Suleiman. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Peerbhoy, Ms. Saba A. Peerbhoy, M/s. Pramod Gajanan Churi, Balkrishna R. Agarwal & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: S.K.Sunderji.

6. DR GOOLAM E. VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FREE GOLD (David Egan) 1, Gods Plan (Trevor) 2, Properly Posh (Neeraj) 3 and Grand Architect (Kaviraj) 4. Lnk, 1-3/4, 3/4. 1m 12.61s. ₹56 (w), 14, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 43, EXW: 6,554, EXP: 444, FP: 218, Q: 83, Tanala: 538 and 249. Favourite: Gods Plan. Owners: M/s. Mukul Sonawala, Chetan Shah, Sunil S. Majithia, Girish S. Mehta & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Imtiaz A.Sait.

7. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (DIV. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: REGAL SHOT (Chouhan) 1, White River (Trevor) 2, Nightfall (Zeeshan) 3 and Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 4. Not run: Periwinkle. 1-1/2, 1-1/2, 1-3/4. 1m 26.25s. ₹42 (w), 10, 12 and 36 (p). SHP: 46, EXW: 6,947, EXP: 525, FP: 64, Q: 53, Tanala: 1,258 and 587. Favourite: White River. Owner: Mr. Gurtej Singh Grewal. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

8. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: ECLAIR (David Allan) 1, Honourable Eyes (Peter) 2, Highland Wind (Merchant) 3 and Principessa (Kaviraj) 4. 1-1/4, 1-3/4, 1-1/2. 1m 25.62s. ₹17 (w), 11, 17 and 20 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 50, Q: 34, Tanala: 347 and 191. Favourite: Eclair. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, & Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹27, 696 (91 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹6,546 (165 tkts).

Treble: (i) ₹296 (87 tkts), (ii) 8,742 (5 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹2, 93, 558 (3 tkts), 30 per cent: 1, 25, 810 (3 tkts).