Forest Flame wins Bangalore 1000 Guineas

Triumphant: Forest Flame (P. Trevor up), winner of The Bangalore 1000 Guineas, led by owner Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, right, and trainer S.S. Attaollahi.

BENGALURU:

29 November 2020 01:30 IST

S. Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame (Trevor up), won the Bangalore 1000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov. 28). The winner is owned by Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mrs. Deina Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs.

Trevor, who rode confidently, kept his filly third last till home stretch, started manoeuvring his mount in the last 400m. Forest Flame accelerated tremendously and galloped with giant strides to overtake the leader Perfectimagination passing the last 300m mark and went on to clear her fourth win in facile manner.

The results:

1. LINGANAMAKKI PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: GREEN CHANNEL (S. John) 1, Indian Star (Kiran Rai) 2, Anakin (J.H. Arul) 3 and Song And Dance (Rayan) 4. Not run: Tiger Returns. 2, Snk and 8-1/4. 1m 15.75s. ₹35 (w), 21, 18 and 23 (p), SHP: 62, THP: 85, FP: 155, Q: 153, Trinella: 1,449 and 621, Exacta: 12,787 (carried over). Favourite: Green Channel. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. BELUR PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): CHRISTOPHER WREN (Srinath) 1, Livisilla (Neeraj) 2, Amazing Blaze (Trevor) 3 and Cavallini (Anjar Alam) 4. Not run: Handsome and Sand Castles. 4-1/2, 3 and 2-3/4. 1m 27.49s. ₹23 (w), 14, 78 and 12 (p), SHP: 129, THP: 41, FP: 555, Q: 442, Trinella: 1,337 and 573, Exacta: 1,549 and 664. Favourite: Christopher Wren. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. Anneka Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. BRAHMAGIRI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: CHEROKEE MOON (Suraj) 1, Raven Rock (Zervan) 2, Handsome Rocky (Sai Kiran) 3 and Smoke The Grass (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Stunning Beauty. 1-3/4, 5-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 16.63s. ₹17 (w), 12, 10 and 129 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 243, FP: 51, Q: 75, Trinella: 6,173 and 1,322, Exacta: 3,279 and 937. Favourite: Cherokee Moon. Owners: Mr. Shantanu Sharma & Mrs. Shreya Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

4. KRISHNA RAJA SAGARA PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: LEGENDARY PRINCESS (Srinath) 1, Marco Polo (J.H. Arul) 2, Augustina (Anjar Alam) 3 and Gazebo Talk (Arshad) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 29.53s. ₹27 (w), 20, 14 and 20 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 69, FP: 96, Q: 71, Trinella: 342 and 280, Exacta: 10,732 (carried over). Favourite: Legendary Princess. Owners: Radiant Blood Stock Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mrs. Sharmila Padmanabhan and Mr. S. Padmanabhan & Dr. S.P. Sardeshmukh. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. HYDERABAD SILVER VASE (1,200m), rated 75 & above: CERISE NOIR (Akshay K) 1. Automatic (Suraj) 2, Psychic Warrior (Irvan) 3 and Into The Spotlight (Trevor) 4. Lnk, Lnk and 3. 1m 14.11s. ₹18 (w), 14, 24 and 16 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 45, FP: 101, Q: 57, Trinella: 391 and 274, Exacta: 1,098 and 385. Favourite: Cerise Noir. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. BANGALORE 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms): FOREST FLAME (Leitir Mor-Memory Bay) Trevor 1, Antibes (Multidimensional-Fond Fantasy) S. John 2, Rani Jindan (Win Legend-Chapmans Peak) Neeraj 3 and Allabouther (Win Legend-Somethingabouther) Zervan 4. 7, 7-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 40.15s. ₹10 (w), 10, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 44, FP: 20, Q: 19, Trinella: 96 and 58, Exacta: 250 and 86. Favourite: Forest Flame. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mrs. Deina Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S. Attollahi.

7. MANDYA PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: GALVARINO (Akshay K) 1, The Response (Shreyas Singh) 2, Port Of Beauty (Jagadeesh) 3 and Anne Boleyn (Trevor) 4. Not run: Alexandre Dumas. 5, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m 14.77s. ₹23 (w), 10, 35 and 63 (p), SHP: 189, THP: 94, FP: 1,727, Q: 660, Trinella: 2,698 and 6,297 (carried over), Exacta: 6,156 (carried over). Favourite: Galvarino. Owner: Mr. Sujay Kumar Puttanna. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. BRAHMAGIRI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: MICHIGAN MELODY (Zervan) 1, Stroke Of Genius (S. John) 2, Welcome Surprise (Trevor) 3 and Perfect Perfecto (Chethan G) 4. Not run: Ombudsman. 3, 3-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 15.59s. ₹214 (w), 28, 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 52, FP: 8,697, Q: 6,752, Trinella: 2,370 and 5,530 (carried over), Exacta: 7,238 (carried over). Favourite: Splash. Owner: Mr. Satish G. kundapur. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

Jackpot: ₹8,636 (four tkts); Runner-up: 80 (185 tkts); Treble (i): 82 (55 tkts); (ii): 1,493 (three tkts).