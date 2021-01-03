Forest Flame wins a thrilling Gool & Soli Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas

Recognising excellence: Mrs. Simone Z. Poonawalla Pandole, Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla (centre), Mr. Mukul Sonawala (second from right) and D.R. Thacker (extreme right) during the presentation ceremony for the Indian 1000 Guineas.

Pune:

03 January 2021 21:42 IST

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s champion filly Forest Flame (P. Trevor astride) won the Gool & Soli Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr. 1), the first Classic of the season here on Sunday (Jan. 3).

Trevor nicely settled Forest Flame in the sixth position till the bend before the daughter of Letir Mor and Memory Bay fought a neck-and-neck battle in the straight to edge past Miss Muffet (A. Sandesh up) in a thrilling finish.

The winner is owned by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders Poonawalla, Exhilration Stud Pvt. Ltd.

Trainer P. Shroff saddled three winners on the day.

1. VENUS DE MILO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: RAMBLER (Zeeshan) 1, Stick To The Plan (Ajinkya) 2, Grand Sinatra (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Hioctane (Chouhan) 4. 3-1/4, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 10. 28s. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

2. SIR RAHIMTOOLA CHINOY TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: VICTORIOUS SERMON (Zervan) 1, Mount Moriah (Trevor) 2, Odessa (Peter) 3 and Frivolous (Gagandeep) 4. Not run: Gallantry. 5-3/4, 4-1/2 and Dist. 1m, 39.90s. Owner: Mr. Chirag V. Shah. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

3. LADY IN LACE PLATE DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SEASONS GREETINGS (Chouhan) 1, Beejay (C.S. Jodha) 2, Posse (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Shapath (T.S.Jodha) 4. 3-1/4, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.38s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, M/s. Jay V. Shirke & P. Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. SIR JAMESETJEE JEEJEEBHOY (VI BART) TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: NOTHING TO WORRY (Zervan) 1, Multiencrypted (Parmar) 2, Red Merlot (J. Chinoy) 3 and Circus Queen (A. Sandesh) 4. Not run: Alexander. 1-1/4, 2 and 1-3/4. 59. 54s. Owners: M/s. Balam Mohla & Vishal Gaikwad. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

5. UTTAM SINGH TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ROARING TIGER (Srinath) 1, Fire N Ice (Chouhan) 2, Moriseiki (Neeraj) 3 and Historian (Yash) 4. 1/2, 2 and Lnk. 2m, 34.64s. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. COL. KAIKHUSHROO MANECKJI BHRAUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: HIDDEN GOLD (Trevor) 1, Storm Breaker (Vishal Bunde) 2, Memorable Memories (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Impala (J. Chinoy) 4. Not run: Wild Fire. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and 4-1/2. 57.47s. Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z.Poonawalla & Mr. Yohan Z.Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D R Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Sagar Ishwardas Chordia & Jehan J. Sataravala. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

7. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 1) (1,600m), (Terms) Indian Fillies, 4-y-o only: FOREST FLAME (Letir Mor–Memory Bay) (Trevor) 1, MISS MUFFET (Multidimensional–Xisca) (Sandesh) 2, ALLURING SILVER (Leitir Mor–Personal Allure) (Suraj Narredu) 3 and ONE WISH (Arazan–Rhapsidion Snow) (Chouhan) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 41.92s. Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D. R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

Note: Yash Narredu, who was astride Noble Queen, had a fall near the 400m and it learnt that he had suffered a collar bone injury.

8. VENUS DE MILO PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: SHAMSHIR SWORD (Chouhan) 1, Birkin Blower (Zervan) 2, Officer In Command (Dashrath) 3 and Waverunner (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1/2, 6-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 9.76s. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Mukul Sonawala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. LADY IN LACE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SUMMER NIGHT (Sandesh) 1, Trinket (Bhawani) 2, Gandalf (Peter) 3 and Mythical Power (J. Chinoy) 4. Not run: Shadows. 3-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 28.75s Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vikram Bachhawat rep. Bacchawat Farms Pvt. Ltd.