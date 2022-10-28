Forest Flame upsets hot favourite Juliette for the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C Ltd Trophy

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi's queen mare Forest Flame (A. Sandesh up) once again upset the apple-cart of hot favourite Juliette in the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C Ltd Trophy, the feature event of the Friday's (Oct. 28) races.

The winner is owned by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs.

Jockey S. Saqlain stole the limelight as he scored a grand treble on the day.

1. VERSAKI TROPHY (1,200m) (DIV. II), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 (No Whip Race): TRINKET (P. Vinod) 1, Alpine Star (Mustakim Alam) 2, Nord (Peter) 3 and Red Dust (Merchant) 4. Nk, 1/2 and 5. 1m 9. 39s. ₹53 (w), 22, 10 and 24 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 185, Q: 37, Tanala: 1,082 and 1,105. Favourite: Alpine Star.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

2. SHAMU CHAVAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MURWARA PRINCESS (S. Saqlain) 1, Chat (Nazil) 2, Gangster (Zervan) 3 and Beyond Measure (Neeraj) 4. Nk, 1 and Lnk. 2m 6. 59s. ₹18 (w), 13, 11 and 37 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 80, Q: 46, Tanala: 709 and 372. Favourite: Murwara Princess.

Owner: Mr. Cowas D. Bajan. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Note: In this race Juiced (P. Dhebe up) planted in the stalls and did not participate.

3. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: SUCCESSOR (S. Saqlain) 1, One Wish (Parmar) 2, Flying Visit (Antony Raj) 3 and Giant Star (Neeraj) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/2 and Hd. 1m 24. 19s. ₹19 (w), 11 and 15 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 44, Q: 16, Tanala: 90 and 77. Favourite: Successor.

Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

4. VENUS ARISING TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. V, 6-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: POWER OF THOR (Dashrath) 1, Periwinkle (Nazil) 2, Speculator (Sandesh) 3 and Shadows (Peter) 4. 3/4, Shd and Shd. 1m 26. 67s. ₹135 (w), 31, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 992, Q: 122, Tanala: 956 and 447. Favourite: Speculator.

Owner: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

5. DAKSHIN MAHARASHTRA & GOA SUB-AREA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 4 to 66: CIPHER (S. Saqlain) 1, Desert Fire (Mustakim Alam) 2, Pure (Parmar) 3 and Majestic Warrior (J. Chinoy) 4. Shd, 3/4 and Shd. 1m 24. 61s. ₹99 (w), 22, 24 and 20 (p). SHP: 88, FP: 1,315, Q: 1,169, Tanala: 7,869 and 4,215. Favourite: Pure.

Owners: Mr. Cowas D. Bajan & Mr. Ranjit Pai. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Note: Soon after the start of this race Remus (Antony Raj up) came out late from the stalls and turned around dislodging the rider. Antony escaped unhurt.

6. TEENA KATRAK MEMORIAL R.W.I.T.C LTD TROPHY (Gr. II) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: FOREST FLAME (Sandesh) 1, Juliette (C.S. Jodha) 2, Caprisca (Neeraj) 3 and Northern Lights (C. Umesh) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and 4-1/4. 2m 3. 64s. ₹50 (w), 18 and 11 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 129, Q: 26, Tanala: 356 and 958. Favourite: Juliette.

Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

7. J.E. HUGHES TROPHY (1,600m), rated 20 to 46: ALPHA GENE (Dashrath) 1, Remy Red (K. Nazil) 2, Excellent Star (Parmar) 3 and Silver Spring (Antony Raj) 4. Shd, 2-3/4 and Hd. 1m 40. 74s. ₹49 (w), 17, 20 and 26 (p). SHP: 77, FP: 506, Q: 314, Tanala: 5,930 and 2,541. Favourite: Jerusalem.

Owner: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal. Trainer: Ivor Fernandes.

8. VERSAKI TROPHY (DIV. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 (No Whip Race): EXCELLENT GOLD (J. Chinoy) 1, Pisa (Antony Raj) 2, Sky Hawk (S. Saqlain) 3 and Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 9. 60s. ₹152 (w), 46, 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 736, Q: 290, Tanala: 2,635 and 903. Favourite: Pisa.

Owners: Mr. Harisharan Devgan & Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹5,13,842 (1 tkt), 30%: 73,406 (3 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 5,544 (8 tkts.), (ii) 5,152 (10 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: (c/f).