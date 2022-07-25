Forest Flame, Star Admiral, Shabelle and De Villiers excel

July 25, 2022 17:35 IST

Forest Flame, Star Admiral, Shabelle and De Villiers excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 25).

Inner sand:

1000m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Obsidian (Ashok) 1-10.5, 600/38. In fine trim.

Grass:

1000m: Lucky Again (S. John) 1-5, 600/37. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Lagarde (Indrajeet) 45.5. Easy. Rapidus (rb) 46. Moved freely. Kalamitsi (rb) 46. Handy. Inyouwebelieve (Trevor) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Listen To Me (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Ashwa Magadheera (Shinde), King Pompous (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Tignanello (Rozario) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: John Connor (Nazerul) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Star Admiral (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1400m: Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A pleasing display. Shabelle (P. Trevor), Katana (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Bellator (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1600m: Southern Dynasty (Bhawani), Star Comet (P. Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former moved impressively. Stellar Gold (P. Trevor) 2-1.5, (1,600-600) 1-13. Eased up.