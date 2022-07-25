Forest Flame, Star Admiral, Shabelle and De Villiers excel
Forest Flame, Star Admiral, Shabelle and De Villiers excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 25).
Inner sand:
1000m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Obsidian (Ashok) 1-10.5, 600/38. In fine trim.
Grass:
1000m: Lucky Again (S. John) 1-5, 600/37. Impressed.
Outer sand:
600m: Lagarde (Indrajeet) 45.5. Easy. Rapidus (rb) 46. Moved freely. Kalamitsi (rb) 46. Handy. Inyouwebelieve (Trevor) 46. Moved freely.
1000m: Listen To Me (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Ashwa Magadheera (Shinde), King Pompous (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Tignanello (Rozario) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.
1200m: John Connor (Nazerul) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Star Admiral (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved attractively.
1400m: Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A pleasing display. Shabelle (P. Trevor), Katana (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Bellator (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Pleased.
1600m: Southern Dynasty (Bhawani), Star Comet (P. Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former moved impressively. Stellar Gold (P. Trevor) 2-1.5, (1,600-600) 1-13. Eased up.
