Forest Flame, Priceless Gold, Rapidus, and Towering Presence please

June 24, 2022 12:21 IST

Forest Flame, Priceless Gold, Rapidus and Towering Presence pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 24).

Inner sand:

1400m: Pissarro (Vivek) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Blazing Engine (rb) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Queen Regnant (C.S. Jodha) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Princeless Gold (Suraj), A Star Is Born (Yash) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Silver Swift (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Charmaine (Jagadeesh), Challenging Star (G. Vivek) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rapidus (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: Moon’s Blessings (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved attractively. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Retains form. Impiana (Vivek) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Automatic (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1600m: Towering Presence (Shreyas) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44.5. A good display.