Forest Flame, Priceless Gold, Rapidus, and Towering Presence please

Forest Flame, Priceless Gold, Rapidus and Towering Presence pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 24).
Inner sand:
1400m: Pissarro (Vivek) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 600/39. In fine nick.
Outer sand:
600m: Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 44. Moved well.
1000m: Blazing Engine (rb) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Speed Seven (Likith) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well.
1200m: Queen Regnant (C.S. Jodha) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Princeless Gold (Suraj), A Star Is Born (Yash) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Silver Swift (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Charmaine (Jagadeesh), Challenging Star (G. Vivek) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rapidus (Srinath) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased.
1400m: Moon’s Blessings (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved attractively. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Retains form. Impiana (Vivek) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Automatic (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.
1600m: Towering Presence (Shreyas) 1-57, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44.5. A good display.
