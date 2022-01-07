Forest Flame obliges in feature event

Mumbai:

07 January 2022 18:23 IST

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s Forest Flame, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr.2), the main event of Friday’s (Jan. 7) races. The winner is owned by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs. Sandesh rode two more winners on the day.

Owing to the Covid notifications issued by the Maharashtra Government, the races were conducted spectator-less by the RWITC.

1. LADY MOURA PLATE (DIV. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: UNTITLED (D.R. Shubham) 1, Lagertha (Mudassar) 2, Hilad (A. Prakash) 3 and Power Of Neath (Neeraj) 4. 3-1/4, 1 and 2. 59.18s. ₹75 (w), 18, 24 and 52 (p). SHP: 84, FP: 1,665, Q: 2,160. Favourite: Sufiyah. Owners: Mr. Mehli A. Nazir, Mr. Adi R. Nazir & Mr. Karl A. Nazir. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

2. TASAWWUR PLATE (DIV. II) (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: MARLBORO MAN (T.S. Jodha) 1, Power Of Thor (Kaviraj) 2, Verdandi (Rupesh) 3 and Sussing (Shubham) 4. 1/2, Snk and 3/4. 1m, 38.83s. ₹33 (w), 12, 22 and 104 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 226, Q: 103, Tanala: 7,658 and 3,282. Favourite: Beastia. Owners: M/s. Vivek Lalwani, T.C. De Sousa & Subhag Singh. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

3. MAHALAKSHMI TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: IRON AGE (Sandesh) 1, Augustus Caesar (Neeraj) 2, Gazino (Zervan) 3 and Silver Flames (Kaviraj) 4. 3, Lnk and 3-1/4. 1m, 11.04s. ₹11 (w), 11 and 22 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 30, Q: 22, Tanala: 40 and 13. Favourite: Iron Age. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

4. SIR JAMSETJEE JEEJEEBHOY (VI BART) TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SON OF A GUN (Dashrath) 1, Fortunate Son (Parmar) 2, Emperor Roderic (Zervan) 3 and Mighty Wings (S. Amit) 4. 1, 2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 0.38s. ₹18 (w), 10 and 68 (p). SHP: 76, FP: 220, Q: 131, Tanala: 371 and 193. Favourite: Son Of A Gun. Owners: M/s. Arif A. Peerbhoy, K.H. Vaccha, Sunil S. Majithia, Mustafa M. Pardiwala & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

5. MASEEHA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: NORTHERN LIGHTS (Kirtish Bhagat) 1, The Bawaji (Neeraj) 2, Empower (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Wayin (Parmar) 4. Not run: Seasons Greetings. Nk, Lnk and 1/2. 1m, 39.66s. ₹29 (w), 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 113, Q: 120, Tanala: 562 and 160. Favourite: Northern Lights. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Bhupinder Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. MAHARAJA JIWAJIRAO SCINDIA TROPHY (Gr. 2) (1,800m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: FOREST FLAME (A. Sandesh) 1, Taimur (Bhawani) 2, Bold Legend (Neeraj) 3 and North Star (Parmar) 4. 3, 3-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 50.74s. ₹14 (w), 11 and 21 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 28, Q: 34, Tanala: 84 and 17. Favourite: Forest Flame. Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

7. MATHRADAS GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: ENID BLYTON (Neeraj) 1, Pride’s Angel (Kaviraj) 2, Sunrise Ruby (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Majestic Warrior (Dashrath) 4. Hd, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 24.04s. ₹34 (w), 18 and 14 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 94, Q: 64, Tanala: 513 and 176. Favourite: Mount Moriah. Owners: Equs Racing (PF), M/s. Suhrud S. Jhaveri & K.H. Vaccha. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

8. TASAWWUR PLATE (DIV. I) (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: CHAMONIX (Kirtish) 1, Luminosity (S. Amit) 2, Redifined (Zervan) 3 and Flash Force (Shelar) 4. 3, 3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 38.76s. ₹30 (w), 14, 166 and 14 (p). SHP: 389, FP: 1,266, Q: 1,256, Tanala: 2,818 and 483. Favourite: Redifined. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. LADY MOURA PLATE (DIV. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: DESERT FIRE (A. Sandesh) 1, Stars For You (Kirtish) 2, Enlightened (Kaviraj) 3 and Dilbar (Vishal Bunde) 4. 5, 1/2 and 1/2. 58.78s. ₹22 (w), 16, 17 and 14 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 294, Q: 92, Tanala: 464 and 219. Favourite: Desert Fire. Owner: Mr. Rakesh R. Bhojgadhiya. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹105 (491 tkts.) & 30%: 32 (689 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 935 (190 tkts.) & 30%: 154 (494 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 55 (103 tkts.), (ii) 326 (14 tkts.), (iii) 483 (13 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 777 (27 tkts.) & 30%: 170 (53 tkts.).