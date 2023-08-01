ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Flame, Monteverdi, Top Dancer, Double Scotch, Starkova and Dedicate excel

August 01, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Forest Flame, Monteverdi, Top Dancer, Double Scotch, Starkova and Dedicate excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 1).

Inner sand:

1200m: Art Gallery (Arul) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Silver Swift (Jagadeesh) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 60041. Pleased.

1400m: Inyouwebelieve (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Gold Fame (rb) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Raffles (D. Patel), Rorito (Khurshad) 1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Starkova (Hindu S) 1-11, 600/42. Impressed. Third Avenue (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Clookwise (Inayat), Supreme Dance (rb) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Ultimate Chance (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Dedicate (Hasib) 1-14.5, 600/42. Pleased. Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/42. Shaped well. Roman Spirit (Inayat) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Forty Niner (D. Patel) 1-13, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/42. In fine condition. Jake (Hasib) 1-15, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: English Bay (D. Patel), Four Wheel Drive (Khurshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim. Dragon’s Gold (Inayat) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well. High Tribute Hasib), Spetimus Severus (Hindu S) 1-32 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Memorable Time (rg) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Sensations (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Dear Lady (Hindu S) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Wolf Creek (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Balor (Arul) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Stretched out well. Slainte (P. Trevor) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. In pink of condition.

1400m: Super Ruffian (Inayat), Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Double Scotch (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A good display. Top Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Crosswater (Antony) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out smartly. Diamond Hooves (Shinde) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Cool Rider (Likith) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Took a smart jump. Benzema (Tousif K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Caesars Palace (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Strode out well. Fortunatus (Akram), Mystikos (rb) Former finished a distance ahead. Anne Boleyn (Khurshad) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good jump. Mega Success (Vivek), Asher (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 46. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Oxytocin (Ramesh K), Divine Ray (M. Naveen) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well and finished level. Isabelle (Salman K), Tripitaka (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 44. They took a good jump and finished together.

