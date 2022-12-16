Forest Flame, Measure Of Time and Real Legend please

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Forest Flame, Measure Of Time and Real Legend pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 16).

Inner sand: 1200m: Lex Luthor (B. Paswan), Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 600m: Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran), Caracas (D. Patel) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: High Opinion (rb) 1-12.5, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part. Avondale (Shreyas) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Four wheel Drive (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Opus One (Rozario) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Measure Of Time (A. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Mazal Tov (Salman K), Super Ruffian (rb) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Pazel (S.K. Paswan), Real Legend (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

