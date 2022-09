Forest Flame excels

September 28, 2022 17:45 IST

Forest Flame excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 41. Easy. 2/y/os She’s A Teaser (rb), Believe (rb) 41. Former better.

800m: Juiced (D.A. Naik) 50, 600/37. Pushed. Django (Zervan) 50, 600/38. Stretched. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Carlos (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Prince O’ War (Dhebe), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely.

1000m: Queen O’ War (Parmar), Multiencrypted (D.A. Naik) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Phenom (Parmar) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Pressed.

1400m: Forest Flame (rb) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Chat (Nazil) 1-36, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pushed in the last part.

1600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.