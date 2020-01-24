Races

Forest Flame, Cosmic Ray and Wizard Of Stocks catch the eye

more-in

Forest Flame, Cosmic Ray and Wizard Of Stocks caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan.24) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Benefactor (rb), Joaquin (Zeeshan) 39. Former ended three lengths in front. Rambler (Zeeshan), Candscent Star (rb) 40. Former better.

800m: Mount Olympus (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Valegro (Roche) 54, 600/41. Easy. El Capitan (Trevor) 53.5, 600/40. Moved well. Alluring Silver (Kharadi), Arcadia (Parmar) 52.5, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1000m: Iron Age (Trevor) 1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. Barack (Parmar), Copper Queen (Kharadi) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Flaming Lamborghini (Nathan Evans), Relentless Pursuit (J.Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Parisian (Parmar), Exotique (Roche) 1-7, 800/53, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Benghazi (Trevor), Smokin’ Hot (Kharadi) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. They finished level freely. Fassbinder (Kadam) 1-11, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Cupido (Zeeshan), Lion King (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished level. Forest Flame (David Egan) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Romantic Eyes (J.Chinoy), Circle Of Love (David Egan) 1-22,1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Memorable Eyes (Zervan) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Trouvaille (V.Jodha), Collegium (C.S.Jodha) 1-26, 600/42. Pair level. Birkin Blower (Akshay), One For The Glory (Mahesh) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/40.5. Both moved together freely.

1400m: Cosmic Ray (Trevor) 1-35.5, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Salvo (Akshay), Victorious Spirit (Mahesh) 1-41, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved freely.

1600m: Martini (Roche), Roberta (Parmar) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former started and finished five lengths ahead.

1800m: Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Eagleinthesky (Parmar) 2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand.

600m: Anatevka (rb) 39. Easy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 5:55:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/forest-flame-cosmic-ray-and-wizard-of-stocks-catch-the-eye/article30644332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY