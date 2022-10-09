Forest Flame claims the Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 09, 2022 19:29 IST

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi's Forest Flame ridden by A. Sandesh won the Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes, the feature event of Sunday's (Oct. 9) races.

The winner is owned by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs.

1. OCTOBER HANDICAP (DIV. II) (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: ALPINE STAR (M. Alam) 1, Pyrrhus (Antony Raj) 2, Marine Girl (Dhebe) 3 and Hawk Of The Wind (Yash Narredu) 4. 3/4, Snk and 2-3/4. 1m 10. 19s. ₹89 (w), 16, 15 and 17 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 1,485, Q: 192, Tanala: 2,615 and 1,868. Favourite: Hawk Of The Wind.

Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad & Mrs. Saira Kapasi. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. YANA PLATE (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: IN CONTENTION (A. Sandesh) 1, Multistarrer (S. Saqlain) 2, Alicia (Chouhan) 3 and Teresita (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 2m 8. 53s. ₹40 (w), 19 and 32 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 159, Q: 197, Tanala: 389 and 112. Favourite: Alicia.

Owners: M/s. P.J. Vazifdar, M. Rishad, Firoze A. Vakil, Prem Vazirani & Miss Soonu J. Davar. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. CHEF D'OEUVRE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: ARABIAN PHOENIX (Nazil) 1, Desert Fire (M. Alam) 2, The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 3 and Dali Swirl (S. Saqlain) 4. Lnk, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 24. 78s. ₹88 (w), 19, 28 and 14 (p). SHP: 83, FP: 807, Q: 334, Tanala: 2,879 and 909. Favourite: Lit.

Owners: M/s. Ashley Bob, Peter C. D'souza & Daulat Chhabria. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

4. OCTOBER HANDICAP (DIV. I) (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: LIAM (P. Shinde) 1, Tyrone Black (M. Alam) 2, Divine Thoughts (S. Saqlain) 3 and Outlander (Ajinkya) 4. 1-1/2, Shd and 1/2. 1m 10.77s. ₹68 (w), 17, 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 210, Q: 147, Tanala: 370 and 217. Favourite: Divine Thoughts.

Owners: Ms. Nazzak B. Chenoy, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

5. THREPTIN FILLIES' & MARES' STAKES (Gr. 3) (1,800m) (Terms), Fillies and Mares, 3-y-o & over: FOREST FLAME (A. Sandesh) 1, Juliette (C.S. Jodha) 2 and Kamilah (Neeraj) 3. Lnk and 6-3/4. 1m 54. 11s. ₹17 (w), SHP: 16, FP: 33. Favourite: Juliette.

Owners: Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawlla Pandole & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

6. LATE JAGANNATH B. SHETTY MEMORIAL MILLION (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ZARAK (Neeraj) 1, Murwara Princess (S. Saqlain) 2, Leto (Antony Raj) 3 and Chat (Dashrath) 4. Hd, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 2m 5. 19s. ₹65 (w), 17, 19 and 13 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 637, Q: 290, Tanala: 1,654 and 737. Favourite: It's My Time.

Owners: Mr. Ketan S. Wakkar, Mrs. Jalpa K. Boricha & Ms. Roshni C. Punjabi rep. Aditya Solar Solution (PF), M/s. Yogesh Jain, Kishore C. Punjabi, Anil V. Poduval & S. Waheed. Trainer: S. Waheed.

7. RAO SAHEB KEDARI GOLD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: CIPHER (S. Saqlain) 1, Twelfth Earl (P. Vinod) 2, Campaign (V. Bunde) 3 and Anoushka (Merchant) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 25. 36s. ₹89 (w), 21, 30 and 41 (p). SHP: 71, FP: 1,011, Q: 302, Tanala: 10,262 and 7,330. Favourite: Rhythm Of Nature.

Owners: M/s. Cowas D. Bajan, Zaahir H. Mistry & Ranjit Pai. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

8. ROUND THE CLOCK RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 6-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: TRISTAR (P. Shinde) 1, Ame (Parmar) 2, Tasman (P. Vinod) 3 and Sonisha (Neeraj) 4. Not run: C'est L' Amour, World Is One and Regal Prince. 1, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 11. 59s. ₹20 (w), 12, 23 and 30 (p). SHP: 61, FP: 119, Q: 79, Tanala: 1,291 and 476. Favourite: Tristar.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹45,417 (11 tkts.), 30%: 8,235 (26 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 3,574 (9 tkts.), (ii) 3,092 (23 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: c/f.

