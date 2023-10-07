Forest Flame and The Protector show out

October 07, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Pune

Forest Flame and The Protector showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 7) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Misty (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Monarchy (Shahrukh) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Habibi (P. Vinod), Portofino Bay (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Kimiko (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part. Floyd (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Toofan (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Forest Flame (Bhawani) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Snowfall (rb) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. The Protector (Merchant) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Geographique (Neeraj), Dream Alliance (Srinath) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead.

