Forest Flame and Successor impress

Pune:
October 23, 2022 18:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Flame and Successor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 23) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

800m: Chat (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. They were level. Wayin (Zameer), Edmund (Shahrukh) 55, 600/42. They ended level. A Star Is Born (H.M.Akshay) 56, 600/41. Easy. Mozelle (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (Dhebe) 57, 600/42. Former was two lengths better.

1000m: Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Nusrat (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Stretched. Chopin (C.Umesh) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Successor (Vinod) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Kamaria (Jaykumar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished six lengths ahead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1600m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-47, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app