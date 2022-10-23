Forest Flame and Successor impress

Forest Flame and Successor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Chat (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. They were level. Wayin (Zameer), Edmund (Shahrukh) 55, 600/42. They ended level. A Star Is Born (H.M.Akshay) 56, 600/41. Easy. Mozelle (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (Dhebe) 57, 600/42. Former was two lengths better.

1000m: Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Nusrat (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Stretched. Chopin (C.Umesh) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Successor (Vinod) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Kamaria (Jaykumar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-47, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.