Forest Flame and Stellantig work well

December 21, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Forest Flame and Stellantig worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 21).

Outer sand:

600m: Tignanello (rb), Aquamatic (Rozario) 45.5. They moved freely. Dawn Rising (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Mystikos (Akram) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Real Legend (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Stellantig (P. Trevor), Pazel (Shreyas) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead.

