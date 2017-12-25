Force Ensign pleases

Force Ensign pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec 25).
Outer sand:
600m: Land Of Liberty (rb), Hidden Soldier (rb) 46. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1000m: Force Ensign (Irvan Singh) 1-15, 600/44. Pleased.
1200m: Shamsadas Girl (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.
Inner sand – Dec 24:
1000m: Inter Flora (Irvan Singh) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well.
1200m: Surf Romance (Irvan Singh) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Shaped well.
Outer sand:
1000m: Classical Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Memoriter (Selvaraj) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Erdemir (D. Patel), Velocidad (Selvaraj) 1-16, 600/43. They moved impressively.
1600m: Mansuetude (Selvaraj) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Prevalent Force (Irvan Singh) 1-55, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Ultimate Magic (Irvan Singh) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed.
