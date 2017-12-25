Races

Force Ensign pleases

Force Ensign pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec 25).

Outer sand:

600m: Land Of Liberty (rb), Hidden Soldier (rb) 46. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Force Ensign (Irvan Singh) 1-15, 600/44. Pleased.

1200m: Shamsadas Girl (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand – Dec 24:

1000m: Inter Flora (Irvan Singh) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well.

1200m: Surf Romance (Irvan Singh) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

1000m: Classical Dancer (Indrajeet) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Memoriter (Selvaraj) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Erdemir (D. Patel), Velocidad (Selvaraj) 1-16, 600/43. They moved impressively.

1600m: Mansuetude (Selvaraj) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Prevalent Force (Irvan Singh) 1-55, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Ultimate Magic (Irvan Singh) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 7:20:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/force-ensign-pleases/article22276234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY