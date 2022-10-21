Flying Visit shines

Flying Visit shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 21) morning.
Inner sand:
1200m: Superleggera (Zervan) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1000m: Flying Visit (Saba) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.
Noted on October 20:
Inner sand: 600m: Aah Bella (Saba) 42. Easy.
800m: Jack Bauer (Shubham) 58, 600/44. Easy. Dalasan (Shubham) 49, 600/37. Responded well.
Note: Due to the incessant rainfall on Wednesday (Oct. 19) evening the training track was not available for fast work on Thursday (Oct. 20) morning. The above track work was held in the afternoon.