Races

Flying Visit shines

Flying Visit shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

1200m: Superleggera (Zervan) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Flying Visit (Saba) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Noted on October 20:

Inner sand: 600m: Aah Bella (Saba) 42. Easy.

800m: Jack Bauer (Shubham) 58, 600/44. Easy. Dalasan (Shubham) 49, 600/37. Responded well.

Note: Due to the incessant rainfall on Wednesday (Oct. 19) evening the training track was not available for fast work on Thursday (Oct. 20) morning. The above track work was held in the afternoon. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2022 6:31:58 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/flying-visit-shines/article66040534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY