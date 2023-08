Flying Scotsman, Decacorn and Joaquin impress

August 10, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Pune:

Flying Scotsman, Decacorn and Joaquin impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rambler (Zeeshan) 42.Easy. Mufaza (Dhebe) 39. Moved freely. Joaquin (T.S. Jodha) 37. Shaped well. Vijaya (Gagandeep) 40. Easy. Indian Stong (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 38. Former ended four lengths in front. Smiles Of Fortune (Yash) 57, 600/41. Easy.

800m: She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Hilma Klint (Aniket) 52, 600/38. Responded well. Exuma (Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Dragon Wings (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Urged. Glorious King (Yash), Forever (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/40. Both were level. Lady Di (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Mirae (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Urged. Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Sonic Boom (S. Amit), Dream Seller (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/37. Good work. Great Guns (N.B. Kuldeep), In Contention (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Empower (Shelar) 56, 600/41. Easy. Mozelle (Mustakim) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Nairobi (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Azrinaz (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. Urged. Fighton (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Pleased. Flying Scotsman (N.B. Kuldeep) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Fast Rain (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Prince O’ War (Dhebe) 55, 600/40. Easy. Sandman (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Django (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Good. Misty (Nazil) 57, 600/42. Easy. Sentinel (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Urged. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Easy. Decacorn (Parmar), Jetfire (Dhebe) 49, 600/37. Former who strode out well and finished a distance ahead, should make amends. Monarchy (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: Street Sense (Peter), Nelina (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Aries (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Pressed. Red Dust (Merchant) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Stole My Heart (Neeraj), Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 1-27, 800/56, 600/42. Pair easy. Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj), Alpha Domino (Mansoor) 1-25, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Big Red (C.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased.

1400m: Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Moved comfortably.

