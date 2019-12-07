Flaming Martini shines

Flaming Martini pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec.7) morning.
Inner sand.
600m: Sandman (S.Sunil) 40. Easy.
800m: Mr. Honey (S.Sunil) 51.5, 600/38.5. Pushed in the last part. Black Cherry (J.Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Urged. Noble Heir (Mahesh) 57, 600/43. Easy.
1000m: Flaming Martini (Pradeep) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Strong Storm (Vinod), Western Front (J.Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Westeros (Pradeep), Despacito (Nathan Evans) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Del Mar (Parmar), Righteous (Kharadi) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Martini (Parmar), Costa Brava (Kharadi) 1-10, 600/41.5. Pair level.
