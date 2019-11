Flaming Martini and Seniority show out

Flaming Martini and Seniority showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov.23) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: La Magnifique (S.Amit) 55, 600/40. Easy. Sir Ramon (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Wizard Of Stocks (Parmar), Costa Brava (Trevor) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Sultan Suleiman (Zameer) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Flaming Martini (Pradeep), Strong Storm (Vinod) 1-2.5, 800/49, 600/37. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Mzilikazi (Kharadi), Nekhbet (Roche) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. They were easy. Mr. Honey (S.Sunil) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. Pushed. 2/y/o Farahnaaz (Nazil), Mikayla’s Pride (Neeraj) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Memorable Memories (Hamir), Twinspire (Peter) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Be Frank (Peter), Glacier Express (Hamir) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Seniority (Hamir) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1200m: Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-24, 600/39. Moved freely. Baku (Neeraj) 1-23, 600/40. Pushed.