Flaming Lamborgini claims the Western India Race Horse Owners Association Trophy

August 26, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s Flaming Lamborgini, ridden by C.S. Jodha won the Western India Race Horse Owners Association Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Aug. 26) races.

The winner is owned by M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani.

1. AMOROUS KNIGHT PLATE: GANGSTER (T.S. Jodha) 1, Zarak (Neeraj) 2 and Kiefer (Mustakim) 3. 1/2, 4-1/2. 2m 36. 06s. ₹34 (w), 11 and 18 (p). SHP: 20, FP: 198, Q: 70, Tanala: 217 and 163. Favourite: Sea The Sun.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Behram Cama.

(Note: In this race the first favourite Sea The Sun (P.S. Chouhan up) veered out and stopped galloping near 2000m and did not participate).

2. INDIAN ASSOCIATION OF EQUINE PRACTITIONERS TROPHY (Div. II): SOVEREIGN GREY (H.M. Akshay) 1, Art Collector (Akshay Kumar) 2, Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Street Sense (Vivek G) 4. 4, Shd and Snk. 59. 21s. ₹222 (w), 54, 13 and 27 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 1,787, Q: 463, Tanala: 6,426 and 11,016. Favourite: Armoury.

Owners: M/s. Ashok Ranpise, Ramesh Chandra Mehta, Solomon F. Sopher & Vishwajeet Sood. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

3. WESTERN INDIA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY: FLAMING LAMBORGINI (C.S. Jodha) 1, Great Guns (Vivek G) 2, Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 3 and Forever (Yash Narredu) 4. Not run: Windermere. Snk, Hd and 1-3/4. 1m 39. 12s. ₹63 (w), 16, 11 and 14 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 79, Q: 58, Tanala: 303 and 195. Favourite: Great Guns.

Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

4. INDIAN ASSOCIATION OF EQUINE PRACTITIONERS TROPHY (Div. I): INTO THE STORM (S. Kamble) 1, Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 2, Wanderlust (K. Nazil) 3 and Goddess Of Dawn (Akshay Kumar) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 58. 98s. ₹44 (w), 17, 59 and 14 (p). SHP: 63, FP: 1,369, Q: 465, Tanala: 5,099 and 1,821. Favourite: Goddess Of Dawn.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey & Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey rep. Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Kamlesh Vrajlal Shah. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

5. WESTERN INDIA TRAINERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY: CIPHER (A.K. Aniket) 1, Commandment (Trevor) 2, Walshy (H. Gore) 3 and Jetfire (Parmar) 4. Not run: Aries. Snk, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m 9. 59s. ₹94 (w), 34, 14 and 34 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 758, Q: 237, Tanala: 4,628 and 2,644. Favourite: Ocean Of God.

Owners: M/s. Cowas D. Bajan & Ranjit Pai. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

6. JOCKEYS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA TROPHY: WHATSINANAME (N.S. Parmar) 1, Pyrrhus (Neeraj) 2, Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 3 and Galway Bay (S.J. Sunil) 4. 2, 1/2 and 3. 1m 27. 82s. ₹85 (w), 22, 19 and 12 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 537, Q: 371, Tanala: 1,880 and 561. Favourite: Attained.

Owners: Mr. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla, Mr. & Mrs. Keky S. Patell & Mr. Asad Siddiqui. Trainer: Asad Siddiqui.

Jackpot: 100%: ₹1,70,742 (c/o).

Treble: 5, 588 (7 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: 58, 969 (c/o).

horse racing

