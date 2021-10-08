Races

Flaming Fire shines

Flaming Fire shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 8) morning.

Sand track: 800m: Sultan Suleiman (Zameer), Divine Glory (rb) 55, 600/41. They were level.

1000m: Mystical Rose (Yash Narredu), Air Power (Peter) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Star Sincerity (V. Bunde) 1-8, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Noble King (V. Bunde) 1-8, 600/41. Pressed.

1200m: Flaming Fire (Yash Narredu), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-20.5, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

Note: As the sand track was waterlogged due to heavy rains on Monday (Oct. 4) evening, the morning trials were not held due to maintenance work on Oct. 5, 6 & 7.


