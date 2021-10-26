Flaming Fire, Juiced and Stars For You catch the eye

Pune:

26 October 2021 18:13 IST

Flaming Fire, Juiced and Stars For You caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 26) morning.

Sand track:

600m: 2/y/o Surfrider-Silken Eyes (Shahrukh), Sharareh (rb) 38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mysterious Girl (Zervan) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Patriots Day (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Easy. Expedition (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Carlos (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Flaming Fire (Yash), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Former maintains form. Speculator (C.S. Jodha), Shapath (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former better. Mystical Rose (Yash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Caprifla (Raghuveer), Dubai Skyline (Shelar) 1-7.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Noble King (Peter) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Responded well. Juiced (P. Dhebe), Excelarator (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Note the former.

1400m: Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-36, 600/41. Pressed.

Gate practice — sand track: 1000m: Amped (Parmar), Jetfire (P. Dhebe) 1-10, 800/52, 600/39. Pair jumped out well and finished level. Stars For You (Shahrukh), Top Class – Diamonite (rb) 1-5.5, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Rising Brave (Shahrukh), Safdar (rb) 1-7, 600/40. They finished level freely.