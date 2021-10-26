Flaming Fire, Juiced and Stars For You catch the eye
Flaming Fire, Juiced and Stars For You caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 26) morning.
Sand track:
600m: 2/y/o Surfrider-Silken Eyes (Shahrukh), Sharareh (rb) 38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mysterious Girl (Zervan) 39. Moved freely.
800m: Patriots Day (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Easy. Expedition (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Carlos (Zeeshan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently.
1000m: Flaming Fire (Yash), Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Former maintains form. Speculator (C.S. Jodha), Shapath (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former better. Mystical Rose (Yash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Caprifla (Raghuveer), Dubai Skyline (Shelar) 1-7.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Noble King (Peter) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Responded well. Juiced (P. Dhebe), Excelarator (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Note the former.
1400m: Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-36, 600/41. Pressed.
Gate practice — sand track: 1000m: Amped (Parmar), Jetfire (P. Dhebe) 1-10, 800/52, 600/39. Pair jumped out well and finished level. Stars For You (Shahrukh), Top Class – Diamonite (rb) 1-5.5, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Rising Brave (Shahrukh), Safdar (rb) 1-7, 600/40. They finished level freely.