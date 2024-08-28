GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 First Empress, Safety and Element please

Published - August 28, 2024 12:30 am IST - Chennai:

First Empress, Safety and Element pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Aug. 27).

Outer sand:

600m: Dark Son (Koshi Kumar) 45.5. Easy.

800m: Annette (C. Brisson), Moriset (rb) 57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Royal Icon (rb), Kings Return (rb) 58, 600/43. They shaped well. Silk Stuff (rb), Saintly Star (rb) 59, 600/43.5. They finished together. Zen Zero (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Knotty In Blue (A.M. Tograllu) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Rinello (Ram Nandan), Windsor Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/44. Former stretched out well and finished three lengths in front. First Empress (Bharat Mal) 1-5, 800/57, 600/40. Moved attractively. Everwin (rb), Lumiere (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/45. They were easy and level. Silver Soul (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. In good shape. Safety (rb), Element (rb) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They moved well. Royal Tapestry (rb), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45.5. They were easy. Clockwise (rb), Supreme Dance (rb) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48.

12000m: Off Shore Breeze (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44. They are in good shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1200-600) 45.

800m: Royal Chivalry (Ram Nandan), Brook Magic (S. Kabdhar) 57.5, 600/42. They are in fine shape. Its My Chance (rb), Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5.

1000m: Rubert (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Wisaka (Farid Ansari) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41. Worked well. Rising Tycoon (rb), Dear Lady (S. Kabdhar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. They are in fine shape. Forest Lake (S. Kabdhar), Autumn Shower (rb) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44.5. They finished together. Our Asset (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Romualdo (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Words Worth (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Radiant Joy (Farid Ansari) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Masterpiece (Ram Nandan), Asta (C. Brisson), Seattle Blue (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.76. They jumped out well. Bluemed (Inayat), Diamond And Pearls (rb), Swarga (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.28. They took a good jump. Priceless Beauty (A.S. Peter), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.60. They jumped out well. Greeley (Ram Nandan), Honorable Lady (Shyam Kumar) 1-8.05. A good jump. Majestic Princess (Shankar Lal), Avantador (R. Manish), Vellaiamma (Farid Ansari) 1-6.19. A fit trio. Admiral Shaw (rb), Aviothic (Inayat) 1-4.85. Both jumped out well. Pink Jasmine (C. Brisson), Queens Cliff (M. Bhaskar), Eternal Pearl (A.S. Peter) 1-6.14. First named took a fly jump and finished in front. Sheer Rocks (Ram Nandan), Larado (Inayat) 1-6.02. A level jump. Authentic Bell (Farid Ansari), Mahadevi (rb) 1-6.14. Former extended and finished well in front. Constant Variable (Inayat), Abilitare (S. Kabdhar), Marquita (Koshi Kumar) 1-4.43. They took a good jump, Constant Variable finished about six lengths in front. Abnegator (Farid Ansari), The Sting (Ram Nandan), Rwanda (rb) 1-3.30. The trio took a smart jump.

