Fire Power should score in Raja Mahboob Khan Memorial Cup

July 25, 2022 00:30 IST

The four-year-old gelding Fire Power, who is in good shape as evidenced by his morning trials, should not find it difficult to win the Raja Mahboob Khan Memorial Cup, the chief event of Monday’s (July 25) races.

1. ROYSTON ROCK PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.30 p.m.: 1. Ilango (1) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. RX Hundred (4) Md. Ismail 56, 3. Superstellar (5) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. Bien Pensant (9) Surya Prakash 54.5, 5. Code Blue (10) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. God Is Kind (2) B. Nikhil 54.5, 7. N R I Fantasy (8) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 8. The Thriller (6) P. Gaddam 54.5, 9. The Thunder (7) Kuldeep Singh 54.5 and 10. Tiger Mountain (3) A.A. Vikrant 54.5.

1. CODE BLUE, 2. RX HUNDRED, 3. GOD IS KIND

2. KOTHAGUDEM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.00: 1. Sporting Smile (8) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Isra (9) Aneel 59, 3. Hard To Toss (1) Suraj Narredu 58, 4. Malaala (6) D.S. Deora 57, 5. Paladino (10) Afroz Khan 56.5, 6. Ok Boss (7) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Fatuma (3) Kuldeep Singh 53, 8. Gurbaaz (4) B. Nikhil 51.5, 9. Kachnar (2) Rafique Sk. 51, 10. Plethora (11) Nakhat 51 and 11. Golden Forza (5) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. HARD TO TOSS, 2. SPORTING SMILE, 3. MALAALA

3. FALAKNUMA CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.35: 1. Grand Duke (9) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Essential (10) Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Ice Berry (8) Gaurav Singh 59, 4. Princess Daka (1) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 5. Dillon (11) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 6. Advance Guard (3) Nakhat Singh 56, 7. Winning Streak (2) Kuldeep Singh 56, 8. Call Of The Blue (4) B. Nikhil 55.5, 9. Siri (6) Md. Ismail 54.5, 10. N R I Majestic (7) G. Naresh 54 and 11. Baisa (5) Ishwar Singh 52.

1. PRINCESS DAKA, 2. ICE BERRY, 3. WINNING STREAK

4. KOTHAGUDEM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.10: 1. Gregor Clegane (4) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Hot Seat (10) Md. Ismail 58, 3. Dharasana (8) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 4. Salisbury (5) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 5. Costello (1) A.A. Vikrant 57, 6. Melting Ice (9) R.S. Jodha 56, 7. Dream Station (7) Abhay Singh 54, 8. Star Cruise (3) G. Naresh 52, 9. My Master (12) Nakhat Singh 51.5, 10. Doe A Deer (6) Gaurav Singh 51, 11. Queen Blossom (11) Ishwar Singh 50.5 and 12. Lifetime (2) Surya Prakash 50.

1. GREGOR CLEGANE, 2. COSTELLO, 3. SALISBURY

5. FIRECREST PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.45: 1. Kingston (13) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. N R I Vision (1) Santosh Raj 60, 3. Amyra (16) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 4. Strategist (9) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 5. By The Bay (6) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 6. Angel Tesoro (4) A.A. Vikrant 55, 7. Star Babe (14) M. Madhu Babu 55, 8. Full Volume (2) D.S. Deora 53.5, 9. Angelita (10) Ajeeth Kumar 53, 10. Lifes Song (5) Akshay Kumar 53, 11. Sandown Park (11) Afroz Khan 53, 12. Star Racer (3) Surya Prakash 53, 13. Blissful (8) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 14. City Of Bliss (12) B.R. Kumar 52, 15. Different (15) Ishwar Singh 52 and 16. Rising Queen (7) Md. Ismail 52.

1. BY THE BAY, 2. KINGSTON, 3. LIFES SONG

6. RAJA MAJBOOB KARAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.20: 1. Fire Power (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. City Of Blessing (7) Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Icicle (4) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 4. Just Incredible (5) Kuldeep Singh 55, 5. Lamha (2) Abhay Singh 55, 6. Beauty Flame (8) B. Nikhil 53, 7. Miss Marvellous (3) Afroz Khan 52.5 and 8. Bold Bidding (1) Santosh Raj 51.5.

1. FIRE POWER, 2. ICICLE, 3. CITY OF BLESSING

7. ANAB E SHAHI PLATE (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4.55: 1. Ashwa Pushkin (4) Santosh Raj 61.5, 2. Dream Jewel (1) G. Naresh 61.5, 3. Exponent (7) Nakhat Singh 61.5, 4. Inside Story (11) R.S. Jodha 61.5, 5. Reining Queen (9) Deepak Singh 61.5, 6. N R I Ruby (6) P. Sai Kumar 61, 7. Sea Of Class (8) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 8. Healthandhappiness (5) B. Nikhil 58, 9. Astronaut (10) P. Gaddam 57.5, 10. Starwalt (3) Akshay Kumar 57.5 and 11. Epsom (2) Afroz Khan 50.

1. EXPONENT, 2. STARWALT, 3. ASTRONAUT

Day’s Best: FIRE POWER

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i): 1, 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.