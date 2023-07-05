Fire Power, King Of War, Ruling Dynasty, Vivaldo, Christofle and Honey Cake excel

July 05, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fire Power, King Of War, Ruling Dynasty, Vivaldo, Christofle and Honey Cake excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 5).

Outer sand:

600m: Walvis Bay (rb) 44.5. Easy. Divo (Zervan) 44. In fine trim. Devils Magic (Indrajeet) 45. Moved freely. Ring Master (T.S. Jodha) 43. Shaped well. Subah (Afroz), Windsor (rb) 43.5. A fit pair. Diamond Hooves (Shinde), Striking Eyes (rg) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Contribute (Hindu S) 43.5. Moved well. Golden Bella (rb) 44. Extended.

1000m: Ebotse (S. John) 1-12, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-13, 600/42. Worked well. Worcester (Afroz), Faiz (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pneuma (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Siege Perilous (Mudassar) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Memorable Time (rg) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Super Stride (Hindu S), Grace (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. They moved attractively. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan), Swift (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Royal Mysore (Mudassar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Truth (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Felix (rb), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They moved freely. Turkoman (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Easy. I Want It All (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Smash Shot (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

1400m: Adjustment (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 56. Easy. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Vivaldo (Girish) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Fire Power (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. King Of War (Akshay K), Ultimate Striker (Aliyar) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Rasputin (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Retains form.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Antony), Mighty Zo (G. Vivek) 1-54, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved with plenty in hand. Kings Ransom (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. A good display.

