HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire Power, King Of War, Ruling Dynasty, Vivaldo, Christofle and Honey Cake excel

July 05, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fire Power, King Of War, Ruling Dynasty, Vivaldo, Christofle and Honey Cake excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 5).

Outer sand:

600m: Walvis Bay (rb) 44.5. Easy. Divo (Zervan) 44. In fine trim. Devils Magic (Indrajeet) 45. Moved freely. Ring Master (T.S. Jodha) 43. Shaped well. Subah (Afroz), Windsor (rb) 43.5. A fit pair. Diamond Hooves (Shinde), Striking Eyes (rg) 44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Contribute (Hindu S) 43.5. Moved well. Golden Bella (rb) 44. Extended.

1000m: Ebotse (S. John) 1-12, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-13, 600/42. Worked well. Worcester (Afroz), Faiz (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pneuma (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Siege Perilous (Mudassar) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Memorable Time (rg) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Super Stride (Hindu S), Grace (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. They moved attractively. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan), Swift (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Royal Mysore (Mudassar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Truth (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Felix (rb), Mary’s Boy Child (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They moved freely. Turkoman (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Easy. I Want It All (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Smash Shot (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

1400m: Adjustment (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 56. Easy. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Vivaldo (Girish) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Fire Power (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. King Of War (Akshay K), Ultimate Striker (Aliyar) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Rasputin (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Retains form.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Antony), Mighty Zo (G. Vivek) 1-54, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved with plenty in hand. Kings Ransom (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. A good display.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.