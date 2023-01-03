ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Power, King Louis, Artemis Ignacia and True Faith shine 

January 03, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fire Power, King Louis, Artemis Ignacia and True Faith shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 3)

Outer sand:

600m: Del Mar (rb) 43. Maintains form.

1000m: Clever Hans (Rozario), Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flying Brave (B. Nayak), Magnus (Rayan) 1-15, 600/43. They finished level. Katana (Srinath) 1-15, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Rule Of Law (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 1-12.5, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: Roudy (A. Imran), George Everest (Likith) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-32, 1,0001-14, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Chisox (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Fire Power (Vaibhav) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In pink of condition. Estosha (Likith) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved nicely. Tough Cookie (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: True Faith (A. Imran), Rhapsody In Green (Jagadeesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Automatic (Rozario) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Victoria Punch (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Moved freely. Wild Emperor (A. Imran) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased.

1600m: King Louis (Srinath) 1-55, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. A fine display. Mirra (Antony) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Star Comet (Darshan) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Ebotse (Antony), Estefania (S. John) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished distance ahead. Treasure Chest (Tousif K), Powerful Princess (A. Imran) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Worldly Wise (K. Lakhan), Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped smartly and finished level. Sovereign Queen (Jagadeesh), Pavarotti (Likith) 1-27, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former slowly out and finished four lengths ahead. High Opinion (rb), Gunmaster (B. Nayak) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Zuri (Darshan), Tehani (Vaibhav) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Agera (rb), Loving Pearl (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. They took a good jump while the latter dropped the rider near 200m. Immortal Beauty (Tauseef), Momentous (Khurshad) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They took a level jump and finished together. Invincible (K. Lakhan), Fernet Branca (R. Pradeep) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a smart jump and finished level.

