Fire Power, Crown Consort and Touch Of Grey excel

January 29, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fire Power, Crown Consort and Touch Of Grey excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Jan. 29).

Inner sand:

1000m: Triumphant (rb) 1-9, 600/40. In fine trim. Galactical (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: See My Heels (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Klockner (rb) 1-13, 600/46. Moved well. Fondness Of You (rb), Fifth Element (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished distance ahead.

1200m: Crown Consort (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Hoofed Wonder (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Fire Power (Darshan) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. A pleasing display.

