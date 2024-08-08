ADVERTISEMENT

Finley, Phoenomenon, The Intruder, Stravinsky and Promiseofthefuture shine

Updated - August 08, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 06:43 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Finley, Phoenomenon, The Intruder, Stravinsky and Promiseofthefuture shone when the horses were exercised here onThursday morning (August 8).

Outer sand:

600m: King’s Battalion (rb) 42. Impressed. Napolean (Akshay), Bharat (B. R. Kumar) 44. They moved freely.

1000m: The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/42. Fit for the fray.

1200m: Vivaldi (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Light Fantastic (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Sunlit Path (Salman K), Mister Brown (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They worked well. Finley (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Dramatic (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Elpenor (Akshay) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Phoenomenon (Sai Kiran), Jersey King (Rayan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Forest Fragrance (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Densetsu (S. J. Moulin) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56.5. Moved freely. Stravinsky (rb), Promiseofthefuture (Rozario) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They impressed while the latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

