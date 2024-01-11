ADVERTISEMENT

Finley, Nyx and Masato shine

January 11, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

BENGALURU: Finley, Nyx and Masato shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 11).

Outer sand:

1000m: Mazal Tov (P. Trevor), Russian Romance (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Finley (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display. Nyx (P. Trevor), Vafadar (Shreyas) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Indian Blues (Chetan K) 1-47, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Castaneda (Antony) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Jumped out smartly. Step To Destiny (Shreyas), Striking Eyes (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished distance ahead. Masato (S. John), Spark Is Back (Antony) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former showed out. Fighton (G. Vivek), Redefined (Antony), Napoleon (Chetan K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51. First two named were the pick.

