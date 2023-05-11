HamberMenu
Fighton, Shabelle, Mojito, Fast Pace and Snowpiercer impress

May 11, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

: Fighton, Shabelle, Mojito, Fast Pace and Snowpiercer impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 11).

Outer sand:

1000m: The Godfather (Yash), Born King (Prabhakaran) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Miss Little Angel (P. Kaushik) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh K) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Wakiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Akram) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Avondale (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor), Czarevitch (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Fast Pace (Vishal B) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Rapidus (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Cool Rider (Likith) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. Jumped out smartly. Jersey Legend (S.K. Paswan), Emeraldo (B. Nayak) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished distance ahead. Speaking Of Stars (Rayan) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out well. Del Pico (Rozario), Kulsum (Saqlain), Tignanello (A. Ramu) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. First named impressed. Cat Whiskers (Vishal B), Lightning Flame (Aliyar) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan), Phoenix Surprise (B. Nayak) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished distance ahead. First Royalist (S.K. Paswan) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 55. Took a good jump. Brave Majesty (Vishal B), Quick Witted (Saba) 1-46, (1,400-600) 1-3. They eased up in the last part. Serai (Vishal B), Classic Charm (Saba) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Foi (Saba), Seoul (Vishal B) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Serdar (Vishal B), Southern Dynasty (Saba) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

