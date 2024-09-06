GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fighton, Mojito and Lord And Master show out

Published - September 06, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Fighton, Mojito and Lord And Master showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 6) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Reciprocity (rb) 40. Easy. Lord Frankel (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Fighton (Parmar) 47, 600/35. Excellent display. Caliph (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged. Don’t Be Shy (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Land Of Plenty (Merchant), Battista (rb) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Bashir (Bhawani) 53, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Pyrite (Zameer), Zarak (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Etoile (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Beyond Stars (Zameer), Street Sense (Gore) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished well clear. It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. Lord And Master (Merchant), Eloquent (Pranil) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Siege Courageous (S. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Redefined (S. Sunil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Chat (Pranil) 1-24, 600/42. Moved freely. Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Arise And Shine (V. Bunde), Endurance (Hamir) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was one length superior.

1600m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the sand track:

1000m: Singer Sargent (Merchant) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Worked well. Samson (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved freely. Wind Dancer (Gore), Magical Star (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Perfect Light (V. Bunde), Silver Braid (app) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Esconido (Merchant) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved well.

Published - September 06, 2024 05:52 pm IST

