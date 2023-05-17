Fighton, Fort Nelson, True Faith, Queenstown, Leopard Rock, Fast Rain and Kalamitsi excel

May 17, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fighton, Fort Nelson, True Faith, Queenstown, Leopard Rock, Fast Rain and Kalamitsi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 17).

Inner sand:

600m: Sassy (Shreyas) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/39. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Sea Lion (A. Imran) 44. Moved on the bit. Step To Destiny (rb), Sling Shot (rg) 44. They finished together. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 45.5. Easy. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 43.5. In fine trim. Pneuma (rb) 46. Easy. Ultimate Choice (Vishal B) 46. Moved freely. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Prana (Akshay K) 42.5. They pleased. Powerful Princess (Tousif K), Smile Of Beauty (Ashok) 46. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Jahzara (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/43. Worked impressively. Ebotse (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Lionel (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Konabos (Arul) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Czar (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42. Pleased. Aldiva (S. John) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Queenstown (Likith) 1-15, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. True Faith (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/41. A fine display. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 1-15, 600/42. In fine shape. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently. Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Forty Niner (Tousif K), Seeking The Stars (Ashok) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rapidus (Akshay K) 1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Humanitarian (Deepak S) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively. Original Sin (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Artimis Ignacia (Zervan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Cristaldo (G. Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Pavarotti (Arul), Rhapsody In Green (Likith) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They finished level. Fire Power (Akshay K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Leopard Rock (Yash), Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Shaped well.