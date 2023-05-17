ADVERTISEMENT

Fighton, Fort Nelson, True Faith, Queenstown, Leopard Rock, Fast Rain and Kalamitsi excel

May 17, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Fighton, Fort Nelson, True Faith, Queenstown, Leopard Rock, Fast Rain and Kalamitsi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 17).

Inner sand:

600m: Sassy (Shreyas) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/39. Moved well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Sea Lion (A. Imran) 44. Moved on the bit. Step To Destiny (rb), Sling Shot (rg) 44. They finished together. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 45.5. Easy. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 43.5. In fine trim. Pneuma (rb) 46. Easy. Ultimate Choice (Vishal B) 46. Moved freely. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Prana (Akshay K) 42.5. They pleased. Powerful Princess (Tousif K), Smile Of Beauty (Ashok) 46. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: Jahzara (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/43. Worked impressively. Ebotse (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Lionel (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Konabos (Arul) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Czar (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42. Pleased. Aldiva (S. John) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Queenstown (Likith) 1-15, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. True Faith (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/41. A fine display. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 1-15, 600/42. In fine shape. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-11, 600/41. Moved fluently. Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Forty Niner (Tousif K), Seeking The Stars (Ashok) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rapidus (Akshay K) 1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Humanitarian (Deepak S) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively. Original Sin (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Artimis Ignacia (Zervan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Cristaldo (G. Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Pavarotti (Arul), Rhapsody In Green (Likith) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They finished level. Fire Power (Akshay K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Leopard Rock (Yash), Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US