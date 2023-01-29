Fighton and Zukor catch the eye 

January 29, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Mumbai:

Fighton and Zukor caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Jamari (C. Umesh) 42. Easy. Gangster (rb) 38. Pushed. Liam (Shelar) 42. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 38. Moved well. Mariana (N. Bhosale) 40. Easy.

800m: Once You Go Black (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Urged.

1000m: Thunberg (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Fighton (Parmar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Good work. Northern Lights (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Responded well. Waikiki (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-8, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Capitolium (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Fairuza (Zervan) 1-8, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Des Marquis (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Easy. Mojito (Parmar), Gimme (Dhebe) 1-9, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level. King’s Retreat (C. Umesh) 1-13, 600/43. Easy. Zukor (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Capucine (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well.

1400m: Racing Romance (Chouhan), Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Mi Arion (Mosin) 1-53, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed in the last part. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-54, 1400/1-38, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Stretched.