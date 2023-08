Fighton and Phenom please

August 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Pune

Fighton and Phenom pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 5) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Ataash (Shelar) 40. Moved fluently. Pride’s Angel (Shelar) 40. Moved freely. Wall Street (Yash) 40. Easy.

800m: Enlightened (P. Shinde) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Decacorn (Parmar), Moonshot (rb) 53, 600/38. Former was superior. Empower (Shelar), Koenig (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. Both moved level freely. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Easy. Esperanza (Zeeshan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Kings Love (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fighton (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Excelled. Senorta D (Shubham), Giant King (H.M. Akshay) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Phenom (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Fast Rain (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Prince O’ War (rb) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Alexandros (C. Umesh), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Chat (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Worked freely. Hilma Klint (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Chamonix (C. Umesh), Capitolium (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Lucian (N.B. Kuldeep) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Nashvegas (M.S. Deora), Multiverse (S. Kamble) 1-10, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Jendayi (Trevor), Sunburst (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They were easy. Northern Lights (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. In good shape. La Belle (C. Umesh), Fontana (Trevor) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Zarak (app) 1-27, 600/44. Easy.

