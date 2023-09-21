ADVERTISEMENT

Fighton and Jamari impress

September 21, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - PUNE:

Fighton and Jamari impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Snowfall (rb) 41. Easy. Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Moment Of Madness (Shahrukh) 38. Urged. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 38. Pressed. Freedom (Shelar), Away She Goes (Saba) 41. Pair level. Dalasan (app), 2/y/o grey filly (Leitir Mor/Pure Allure) (Nazil) 40. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Galloping Ahead (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Pushed. Fighton (Parmar) 48, 600/36. Responded well to the urgings. Kinzhal (R. Ajinkya), Blaze Carson (N. Nadeem) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Midsummer Star (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Jendayi (Chouhan), King’s Retreat (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Both were level. Nolan (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Decacorn (Parmar), Pure (rb) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Sensibility (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Easy. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Shaped well. Bay Of Biscay (S. Kamble), Tee Tee Dee (Dashrath) 57, 600/43. They were level.

1000m: Mufaza (Parmar) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Pushed. Swarovski (Bhawani), Lord Vader (Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Jamari (C. Umesh), Sunburst (R. Manish) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started six lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead.  

