Fifth day of Chennai races further postponed to Nov. 10

November 03, 2022 20:16 IST

November 03, 2022 20:16 IST

The stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to further postpone the fifth day of the Chennai races scheduled to be held on Saturday (Nov. 5) to Thursday (Nov. 10) and the acceptors already published will hold good with fresh declarations. The sixth day scheduled for Thursday (Nov. 10) has now been postponed to Friday (Nov. 11), according to a MRC press release .