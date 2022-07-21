Races

Fiery Red, Pepper, and Endeavour impress

Fiery Red, Pepper, and Endeavour impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (July 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Easy. Django (rb), Nationwide (Zervan0 42. Pair easy. Silver Steps (rb), Historic (rb) 41. Pair level.

800m: Cognosco (Ayyar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Vincent Van Gogh (M.S. Deora), Golden Kingdom (Kaviraj) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Touch Of Fury (Kaviraj), DYF (Santosh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Esperanza (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Fancy Nancy (Sandesh), Pyrrhus (rb) 54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Pepper (Ayyar) 51, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Gazino (rb) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Tristar (Zervan) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Caprifla (rb), Indian Crown (Hamir) 54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Camden Town (Mansoor) 56, 600/42. Easy. Full Of Grace (Zervan), Leto (Hamir) 54, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Rastafarian (Vinod), Cold Pursuit (Ayyar) 52, 600/39. They were pushed and the former was one length better. Hunar (rb), Big Ethel (Hamir) 57, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Fiery Red (Nirmal), Thunder Clap (Santosh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Note the former. Lady Santana (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Lady Cadet (Nirmal) 1-11, 600/43. Pushed. Aah Bella (Sandesh), Fleur De Lys (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Both moved level freely. Endeavour (Shelar) 1-7, 80//52, 600/39. Shaped well. My Princess (Towfeeq), Kings Best (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Sky Fall (Vinod), Goldiva (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead.


